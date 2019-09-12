EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EZPW. BidaskClub lowered shares of EZCORP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EZCORP from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of EZCORP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,217. The company has a market cap of $451.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.07. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.17 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 373.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in EZCORP by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in EZCORP by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

