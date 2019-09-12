Fantom One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.70 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Fantom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $27.53 million and $4.70 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00201638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.01 or 0.01153959 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00086876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00016749 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00022529 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Bgogo, Bilaxy, IDEX, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

