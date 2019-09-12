Fastjet (LON:FJET) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.45

Fastjet PLC (LON:FJET)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $1.45. Fastjet shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 95,474 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90.

Fastjet Company Profile (LON:FJET)

fastjet Plc provides passenger airline services in Africa. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Diversified Investments Plc and changed its name to fastjet Plc in August 2012. fastjet Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

