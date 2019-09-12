FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,244 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of FedEx worth $37,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.7% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 977 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $173.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.69. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $147.82 and a 1 year high of $259.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.65 and a 200-day moving average of $171.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

