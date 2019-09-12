Feedback (LON:FDBK) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.30

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.12. Feedback shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 2,761,805 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and a PE ratio of -5.50.

Feedback Company Profile (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging worldwide. Its technologies are TexRAD and Cadran. TexRAD is a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images.

