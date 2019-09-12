Ferro (NYSE:FOE) PT Lowered to $12.00

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Buckingham Research from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Ferro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ferro to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE FOE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. 31,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42. Ferro has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.39 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferro will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Ferro news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $374,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 232,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,305.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $91,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,572.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $525,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 523,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 940.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 332,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,270,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,985,000 after purchasing an additional 228,960 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter worth $2,507,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 235,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 125,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

