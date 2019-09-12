Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 416,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,306. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $268.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of -0.09.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 20,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

