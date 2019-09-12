FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Armadale Capital (LON:ACP)

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of Armadale Capital stock traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1.63 ($0.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Armadale Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.10 ($0.03). The stock has a market cap of $6.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.30.
Armadale Capital Company Profile
Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu graphite project located in the Morogoro region, Tanzania. It also holds interest in the Mpokoto gold project located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and a portfolio of quoted investments.
