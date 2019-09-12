FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for Namibian Resources (LON:AAOG)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Namibian Resources (LON:AAOG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of AAOG stock remained flat at $GBX 3.85 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 945,443 shares. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.69. Namibian Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 16.55 ($0.22).

Namibian Resources Company Profile

Anglo African Oil & Gas plc, an oil and gas company, extracts and explores for natural resources in the United Kingdom and the Republic of the Congo. It owns interest in the Tilapia field located in the Lower Republic of the Congo Basin. The company was formerly known as Namibian Resources plc. Anglo African Oil & Gas plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

