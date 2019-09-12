Firestone Diamonds (LON:FDI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.25

Firestone Diamonds PLC (LON:FDI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.15. Firestone Diamonds shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 219,499 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.80.

About Firestone Diamonds (LON:FDI)

Firestone Diamonds plc mines, explores for, and develops diamond properties in Lesotho and Botswana. Its flagship asset is the Liqhobong diamond mine located in Lesotho Highlands. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Firestone Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firestone Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.