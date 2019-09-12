First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Given $30.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $30.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Defiance Financial an industry rank of 166 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ FDEF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.60. 163,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,350. First Defiance Financial has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $39.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.08%.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $26,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 52,066 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 205.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 18.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

