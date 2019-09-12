First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Sold by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. First Internet Bancorp makes up 1.2% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of First Internet Bancorp worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 32.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 24.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INBK. ValuEngine upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,548. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $206.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

