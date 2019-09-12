First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

FIBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.98.

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $40.52. 202,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,453. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Interstate Bancsystem has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.66 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,219 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $47,870.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at $668,650.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 191.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 94.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

