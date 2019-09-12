First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 17.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE FFA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $16.44. 134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,185. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $16.54.

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

