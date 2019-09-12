First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) shares rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.55, approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

