First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Trading 5.9% Higher

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) shot up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.12, 411,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 277,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FCG)

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

