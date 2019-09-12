FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.13% of FirstCash worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 437,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,848,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 53.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

In other FirstCash news, Director James H. Graves sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $357,290.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $254,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,747,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCFS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.90. 80,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,003. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.53. FirstCash Inc has a one year low of $66.28 and a one year high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.50 million. FirstCash’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.