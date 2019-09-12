Fision (OTCMKTS:FSSN) Stock Price Up 40%

Fision Corp (OTCMKTS:FSSN) shares rose 40% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 108,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 118,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

Fision Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSSN)

FISION Corporation, through its subsidiary, Fision Holdings, Inc, operates as an Internet platform technology company that provides proprietary cloud-based software solutions to automate the marketing functions and activities of its customers. The company's Fision marketing software collects, stores, prioritizes, organizes, streamlines, integrates, and distributes various digital marketing assets of its customers, including videos, images, logos and other brand materials, presentations, social media content, and other material marketing assets.

