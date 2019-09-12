FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Miles Capital Inc.

Miles Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $4.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $289.83. The stock had a trading volume of 344,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,292. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.78.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Bank of America started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $340.00 price objective on FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.87.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

