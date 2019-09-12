FlorinCoin Reaches Market Cap of $7.63 Million (FLO)

FlorinCoin (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. One FlorinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade and Bittrex. FlorinCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and $541,837.00 worth of FlorinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FlorinCoin has traded up 67.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00673677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000571 BTC.

About FlorinCoin

FlorinCoin (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FlorinCoin’s total supply is 145,710,081 coins. FlorinCoin’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlorinCoin is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlorinCoin’s official website is flo.cash.

FlorinCoin Coin Trading

FlorinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlorinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlorinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlorinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

