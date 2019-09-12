Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Trading 6.1% Higher

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.26, 683,103 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 685,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

FTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a market cap of $141.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.13.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Flotek Industries had a net margin of 11.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flotek Industries Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flotek Industries news, Director John Chisholm sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $229,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTK. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the second quarter worth $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 337,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 226,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the second quarter worth about $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 291.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,838,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 85,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

