Flowchain Achieves Market Cap of $2.80 Million (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for about $4.06 or 0.00039071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $266,098.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.62 or 0.04394638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001095 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

