Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Update

Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the July 31st total of 34,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fonar by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fonar by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 19,104 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fonar during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,405,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fonar during the 2nd quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Fonar during the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fonar alerts:

NASDAQ FONR traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 54,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. Fonar has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

Fonar Company Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fonar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.