Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT (LON:FTSV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $77.18

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT PLC (LON:FTSV)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.18 and traded as high as $91.00. Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT shares last traded at $91.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.66.

About Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT (LON:FTSV)

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc is a venture capital trust of Foresight Group. The fund aims to generate returns through tax free dividends, by investing in a portfolio of new electricity generation projects in the very short term as well as longer term energy related infrastructure investments such as smart meters , and solar power generating systems supported by the United Kingdom government's Feed-in Tariff scheme.

