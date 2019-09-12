FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Kelley Steven-Waiss Sells 1,200 Shares

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 1,200 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $21,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $234,651. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FORM stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.69. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $19.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.65 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,054,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,802,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,252,000 after purchasing an additional 363,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after purchasing an additional 221,787 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.