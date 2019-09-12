Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.08. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 50,400 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of $27.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 11.06 and a current ratio of 11.31.

Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter.

About Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project located in the Northwest Territories.

