Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 125.00% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We initiate coverage of FTSV with a Buy rating and $18 PT. We like the speed- to-market program for 5F9 (pivotal readout by 4Q20). We also like the pursuit of a novel mechanism in immuno-oncology, innate immunity via CD47. FTSV has cash into 2021 and readouts that should serve as valuation inflection points.””

Several other brokerages have also commented on FTSV. Roth Capital started coverage on Forty Seven in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Forty Seven from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $21.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

FTSV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. 101,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.91. Forty Seven has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $23.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Forty Seven will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forty Seven news, Director Jeffrey W. Bird purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 8,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $91,643.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Exane Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 148.1% in the first quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 8.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

