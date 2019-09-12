Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) Shares Gap Up to $10.40

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.61, but opened at $10.40. Francesca’s shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 10,226,583 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.97 million for the quarter. Francesca’s had a negative net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%.

In other news, major shareholder Cross River Capital Management bought 97,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,875.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 428,915 shares of company stock valued at $959,760. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 16.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,733,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 384,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Francesca’s by 43.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 557,757 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Francesca’s by 18.0% during the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,725,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 262,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,526,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 172,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Francesca’s by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 203,315 shares during the last quarter.

About Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

