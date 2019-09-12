Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$130.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$110.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$128.50 to C$133.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Franco Nevada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$125.50.

Shares of TSE:FNV traded down C$1.90 on Wednesday, hitting C$121.34. 1,086,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,723. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of C$78.50 and a 1-year high of C$133.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$124.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$108.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 150.92.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 1.7999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 120.65%.

In related news, Director David Harquail sold 45,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.86, for a total transaction of C$5,686,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,007,057 shares in the company, valued at C$124,734,080.02. Also, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.00, for a total transaction of C$848,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,180,734. Insiders have sold 98,914 shares of company stock valued at $11,947,443 over the last quarter.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

