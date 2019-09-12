G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Bought by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,144,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,585,000 after buying an additional 58,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,083,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,876,000 after buying an additional 46,204 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 47.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 990,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,585,000 after buying an additional 316,781 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 706,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,783,000 after buying an additional 83,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 593,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,473,000 after buying an additional 35,871 shares during the last quarter.

GIII traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.27. 30,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,632. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $643.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,058,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,250,483 shares in the company, valued at $86,040,285.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIII. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

