Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) to post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.31). Gaia reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 39.97% and a negative net margin of 66.00%.

GAIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Gaia from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In related news, Director Dae Mellencamp acquired 5,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corina S. Granado acquired 100,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Insiders have purchased 278,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,126 over the last 90 days. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 24.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Gaia by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gaia by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gaia by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 131,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,664. Gaia has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

