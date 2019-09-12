GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 2% Following Analyst Downgrade

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. GameStop traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $4.50, approximately 247,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,591,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on GameStop to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on GameStop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on GameStop from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 111.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 143,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 75,699 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,295,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,398,000 after acquiring an additional 93,245 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in GameStop during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

The stock has a market cap of $489.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

