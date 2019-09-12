Gamma Communications’ (GAMA) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GAMA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,130 ($14.77) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,199 ($15.67).

Shares of Gamma Communications stock opened at GBX 1,189.15 ($15.54) on Monday. Gamma Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 640 ($8.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,061.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,050.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

