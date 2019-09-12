Garlicoin (GRLC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and Nanex. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $38,923.00 and $25.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 45,148,025 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Garlicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Nanex, CoinFalcon and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

