Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.27% of Garrison Capital worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GARS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Garrison Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Garrison Capital by 10.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Garrison Capital by 39.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 129,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 36,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in Garrison Capital by 98.5% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 286,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 142,005 shares in the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Garrison Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garrison Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GARS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,750. Garrison Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Garrison Capital had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Garrison Capital Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.09%.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

