GCN Coin (GCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $112,170.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $112,170.00 and $16.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $7.50, $24.68 and $5.60.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00669835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022270 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000569 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 171,472,797,500 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $51.55, $7.50, $24.43, $5.60, $10.39, $24.68, $50.98, $20.33, $18.94, $32.15 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

