General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in General Electric by 10,516.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.32. 45,356,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,084,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 331,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider L Kevin Cox bought 105,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $994,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.