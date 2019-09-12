GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on GSK. Societe Generale upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $41.07. The company had a trading volume of 39,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,261,781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,776,000 after acquiring an additional 989,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,845,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,912,000 after purchasing an additional 212,166 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,776,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,042,000 after purchasing an additional 105,044 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,765,250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,560,000 after purchasing an additional 107,713 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,229,470 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,034,000 after purchasing an additional 141,256 shares during the period. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

See Also: Economic Bubble

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.