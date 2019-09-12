Global Beta Advisors LLC Has $70.94 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Global Beta Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,087,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126,945 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 17.5% of Global Beta Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Global Beta Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $70,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000.

EFA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,987,563. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

