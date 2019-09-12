Global Social Chain Price Hits $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Rfinex, HADAX and OKEx. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $96,509.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00201277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.59 or 0.01144190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00086813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016475 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023887 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,412,930 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, HADAX, Rfinex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.