Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading 5.5% Higher

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.79, approximately 738,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,127,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

GOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -119.93 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.37 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,705,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

