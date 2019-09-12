Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.83

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc (OTCMKTS:GOVB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.83 and traded as low as $12.80. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83.

Get Gouverneur Bancorp alerts:

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

About Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company's deposit products include passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.