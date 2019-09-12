GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Shares Sold by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,158 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GP Strategies were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 442.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPX shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of GP Strategies stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,723. The company has a market capitalization of $214.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. GP Strategies Corp has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $19.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.01 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, analysts expect that GP Strategies Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

