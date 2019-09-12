Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $510.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will post sales of $510.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $507.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $514.60 million. Gray Television reported sales of $279.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Gray Television had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $27.00 target price on shares of Gray Television and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

In related news, Chairman Hilton H. Howell, Jr. purchased 1,800 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,568.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 992,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,645,226.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson purchased 7,500 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $111,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,008,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,995,904.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,600 shares of company stock worth $158,230. Insiders own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 315.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

GTN stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 995,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,953. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

