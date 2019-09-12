Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $139.25

Shares of Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.25 and traded as high as $140.00. Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at $140.00, with a volume of 810,631 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 139.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 118.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Greencoat UK Wind’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

