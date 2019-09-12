Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,642 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,214,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,050,000 after buying an additional 502,758 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $28,115,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 760.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,894,000 after buying an additional 282,464 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 893,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,098,000 after buying an additional 248,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,194,000 after buying an additional 183,967 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $49,433.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MKSI. ValuEngine raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.11.

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $93.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,242. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.37 and a 12 month high of $103.86.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $474.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.27 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 16.34%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

