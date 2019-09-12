Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,037 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,064,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on eBay to $47.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.52.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $786,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,044.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $398,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,753,621.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,942 shares of company stock worth $10,060,557 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

