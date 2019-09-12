Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $60.20 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 10.4% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $60,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $301.44. 3,593,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,814,625. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $302.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.93 and its 200-day moving average is $288.94.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

