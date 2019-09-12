Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,943. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.75.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

