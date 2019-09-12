Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26,169.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,207,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,762 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,900.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,389,000 after acquiring an additional 339,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,748,000 after acquiring an additional 139,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 227,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,923,000 after acquiring an additional 68,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $272.50. 357,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,286. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $216.97 and a 1 year high of $273.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.32.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

